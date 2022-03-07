3,668 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 376,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,893.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 187,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 180,966 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $164,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.