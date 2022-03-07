3,303 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

ROLL opened at $196.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.79. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

