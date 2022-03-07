$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXPI stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $166.04 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

