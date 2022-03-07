2,886 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,971,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of CTLT opened at $100.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

