259,413 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 259,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.05 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $320.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
