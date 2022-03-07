246 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $838.29 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

