2,265,000 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,485,000. Alight comprises approximately 3.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00.

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. 3,053,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

