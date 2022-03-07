$21.53 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

INDI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 752,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The stock has a market cap of $971.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,482,342 shares of company stock worth $28,221,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 219,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

