200 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $154.42 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.65 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

