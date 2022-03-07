$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $3.28. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

