$2.36 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.16 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

