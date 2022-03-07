$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

HUN stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

