17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 837 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,428. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

