17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $335.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.61 and its 200 day moving average is $375.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

