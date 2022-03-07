17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 224,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QCOM traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 55,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

