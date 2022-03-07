17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

