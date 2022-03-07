$17.05 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to post $17.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $71.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

