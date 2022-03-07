162,025 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,521,000. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

