15,607 Shares in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MF opened at $2.03 on Monday. Missfresh Limited has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research firms have commented on MF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

