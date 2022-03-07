1,380 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

