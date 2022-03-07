$138.68 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to report $138.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.92 million. Invitae posted sales of $103.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $642.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.61 million to $648.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $878.66 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $902.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NVTA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 6,789,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,674. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. Invitae has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

