13,631 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 61,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

