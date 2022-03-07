$130.74 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce $130.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.21 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $163.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $669.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $740.26 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $799.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 353,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.