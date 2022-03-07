11,405 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UP opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

UP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

