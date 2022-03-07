10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

