1,000 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

