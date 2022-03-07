$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

