$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.