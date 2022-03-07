$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.