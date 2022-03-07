$0.64 EPS Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Tronox reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

