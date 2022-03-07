$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. 33,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,032. Hilltop has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

