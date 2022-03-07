$0.43 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SLGL stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

