$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

HFC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. 3,809,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

