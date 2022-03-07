-$0.25 EPS Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Couchbase stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $29,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $33,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 686,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

