Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.70.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $16.53 on Friday, reaching $225.50. 3,613,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,156. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.01. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

