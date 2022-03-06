Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.70.

Zscaler stock traded down $16.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.50. 3,613,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,156. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

