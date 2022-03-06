Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.50. 3,613,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,156. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.94 and its 200 day moving average is $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.70.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

