Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.91.
