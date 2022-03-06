Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.65

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 24118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $20,876,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Zogenix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 883,744 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter.



Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

