Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $51.02 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

