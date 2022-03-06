Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Zeta Global stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

