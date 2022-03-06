Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

