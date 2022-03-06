Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.