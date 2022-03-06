Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE RSI opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $53,748,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

