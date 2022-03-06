Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Sell

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.