Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

