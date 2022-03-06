Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is ($0.15). Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.