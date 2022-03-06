Zacks: Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.33 Million

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to announce $753.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.45 million and the highest is $778.20 million. Incyte reported sales of $604.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

INCY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 877,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,648. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

