Zacks: Brokerages Expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.