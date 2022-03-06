Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.70. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,504 shares of company stock worth $16,397,104. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,565. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75, a PEG ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.